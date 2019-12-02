Best Apple AirPods Cyber Monday 2019 deals

The second iteration of the AirPods launched in the first half of this year, adding Apple's new H1 chip and hands-free Siri functionality. Also new was a wireless charging case, making the 2nd Gen AirPods a decent upgrade over the original.

The biggest Cyber Monday discount we've spotted is over at Laptops Direct, where you can currently get the AirPods 2 for £128.97. That's a sizeable saving on the regular £159 RRP.

Bear in mind, though, that you only get the original charging case here. If you want the wireless case, the same site is doing it for £159.97, down from the standard £199.

