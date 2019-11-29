Best Apple AirPods Black Friday 2019 deals

AirPods are incredibly popular for a reason.

They might look like electric toothbrush heads, but Apple's earbuds work near flawlessly with the company's products, and don't sound half bad either. Problem is, they don't come cheap.

You won't find any discounts on the new five-star AirPods Pro this Black Friday, but that's not to say money can't be saved on other products in the family. Read on the for the best deal we can find.