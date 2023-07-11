In the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones this Prime Day? Then look no further than this great deal on the Beats Studio3 wireless cans, which are currently 44% off. Amazon UK Prime members can save over £150 on the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with ANC. They’re currently down to just £195 from a much heftier RRP of £350, a generous discount for these style-led cans.

Over at Amazon US, these usually go for $379, but can be had for $192 right now – that’s a 49%, or $187 saving. The deal is limited to the matte black version, with other colours going for between $234 and $272.

The one catch is that you need to be a Prime subscriber to grab this awesome reduction, but that’s less of a problem than you might think, as it’s easy to bag a 30-day FREE trial for Prime if you’ve never used it before. You can cancel at any time, and if you decide to keep it, it’ll set you back £79 for the year or £7.99 a month.

We rate this product very highly, awarding it 4/5 stars in our Beats Studio 3 wireless review, which reserves specific praise for the top notch noise cancelling tech: “Pure ANC is impressive, coping with scenarios that would tax most noise-cancelling cans while not impacting the sound signature when you aren’t using the tech.”

That great sound is combined with the trademark Beats style, and with “incredible battery life” of up to 22 hours on a single charge, these really are some of the best over-ears around. While they regularly do the rounds for around £250, this is still some of the cheapest we’ve seen them to date.

