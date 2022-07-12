Beats Studio3 wireless headphones 50% off in Prime Day exclusive

In the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones this Prime Day? Then look no further than this great deal on the Beats Studio3 wireless cans, which are currently 50% off at Amazon UK as part of the two day shopping bonanza.

This one’s exclusively available to Prime members, who can currently save over £150 on the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones with ANC. They’re currently down to just £149 from a much heftier regular price of £300, a generous 50% discount that’s one of the biggest price cuts you’ll see all Prime Day.

The one catch is obviously that you need to be a Prime subscriber to grab this awesome discount, but that’s less of a problem than you might think, as it’s easy to bag a 30-day FREE trial for Prime if you’ve never used it before. You can cancel at any time, and if you decide to keep it, it’ll set you back £79 for the year or £7.99 a month.

It’s not just a good deal, it’s a great one, as this our price checking reveals that this is the lowest Amazon price for the Beats Studio3 headphones ever, so act now as this one could fly out quick.

We rate this product very highly, awarding it 4/5 stars in our Beats Studio 3 wireless review, which reserves specific praise for the top notch noise cancelling tech: “Pure ANC is impressive, coping with scenarios that would tax most noise-cancelling cans while not impacting the sound signature when you aren’t using the tech.”

That great sound is combined with the trademark Beats style to make for some of the , and with “incredible battery life” of up to 22 hours on a single charge, these really are some of the best over-ears around.

