Apple’s best desktop Mac is back down to its lowest price EVER!

Apple’s Mac mini has long been one of the best Macs you can buy. The new Mac mini is even teenier than the previous model at 5×5 inches – almost the same size as an Apple TV 4K. It’s definitely handheld, just look at this thing! This newest Mac mini comes with an M4 and M4 Pro chip option, as expected. And with all this power in such a small shell, it has to be the best desktop Mac.

Better yet, you can get it at its lowest price ever! Despite being less than a year old, Apple’s M4 Mac mini is discounted by $100 for Amazon Prime Day. That brings the tiny desktop to $499. On Amazon UK, it’s also discounted by an ever-so-slightly smaller £97 off the regular price to £502. This isn’t the biggest discount in the world, but it’s a decent saving on such a new machine that makes it even more affordable than it already was.

The standard M4 delivers 1.8x the CPU speed and a solid 2.2x GPU boost over the M1 variant. And the M4 Pro gets you a CPU that goes up to 14 cores and a GPU maxing out at 20 cores. You can configure up to 64GB of unified memory (up from a piddly 32GB) and up to 8TB of storage. This puts the base model closely in line with the M1 Max Mac Studio. Another nice touch is that this tiny desktop now starts at 16GB of memory as standard.

But it’s the ports that are a gamechanger. The Mac mini is catching up to modern demands by sneaking in two front-facing USB-C ports (like the Mac Studio). You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front, which cements Apple’s position of the Mac mini as a device for creatives.

On the back, the USB-C ports have been updated to support Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro option. But, they remain Thunderbolt 4 on the non-pro option. This means it can handle up to three 6K displays, which is a bit overkill but brilliant nonetheless. You also get an Ethernet port and HDMI port on the rear for additional connectivity.