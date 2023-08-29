Apple Wonderlust event set to reveal iPhone 15, Watch Series 9

While Apple has launched a few new devices this year, its big ticket items usually come towards the end of the year. We’re talking about an upcoming iPhone, the newest Apple Watch, and usually some AirPods for good measure.

And this year is no different, with the brand’s major launch event already on the books.

Apple will be holding its Wonderlust launch event on 12 September. The keynote kicks off at 6pm BST (10am PDT) and will last a couple of hours. Some members of the press will be invited to an in-person event, similarly to WWDC earlier this year. Apple will live-stream the event for everyone else to watch from home, on YouTube and on Apple TV.

What to expect from Apple’s latest event

At this year’s Wonderlust event, we’re expecting the regular upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch line-up. It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting any new AirPods this time around, however.

The iPhone 15 is set to bring some refreshes to Apple’s smartphone line-up. We expect the Dynamic Island on all models, and there might be a new iPhone 15 Ultra released. Buttons are set for a revamp, alongside camera upgrades, and a USB-C replacement for Lightning. As you’d expect, the devices will run iOS 17 straight out the box.

For the Apple Watch, expect two new models to make an appearance. The Series 9 will be the new model to catch most people’s eye. It’s set to introduce a new, faster processor, an additional colour, and a pretty similar set of features to last year’s Series 8. At a higher price, we expect to see an Apple Watch Ultra 2. It sounds like it’s also set for some performance boosts, a new darker finish, and a similar set of features. Both new smartwatches will come running watchOS 10 out of the box.

If Apple sticks to its pattern from previous years, we would expect the Series 9 to go up for pre-order the same day, with the Ultra and iPhones going up for pre-order on Friday 15 September. Devices would likely then make their way out to customers the following week.