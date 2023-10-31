Apple TV looks set for a big software update in December

While everyone’s talking about Macs at the moment, it looks like Apple’s top streaming box is set for a big update later this year. tvOS 17.2 is set to pack some big software upgrades for the Apple TV, and we’re getting closer and closer to a release. By the looks of things, the new software could land in December – just in time for Christmas.

Reports around a big software update coming to the Apple TV first started at Bloomberg. Analyst Mark Gurman reported that a new version of tvOS would give the streaming box a more centralised feel. The plan is to streamline Apple‘s own content with third-party content and apps into one main hub. This new hub would be defined by a new navigation menu in the sidebar, allowing you to easily switch between content.

And early betas of tvOS 17.2 have been released, which deliver the new navigation menu. There’s also a new section to integrate third-party channels, including your favourite streaming apps. In the update, you also get quicker access to search, a shortcut to the Watch Now page, a shortcut to Apple TV+, and access to your content library. While the software is still in beta, it looks like all these changes (and more) are on the way with tvOS 17.2

Since tvOS 17.2 is currently in beta, we can expect a few more weeks of beta testing. Early reports estimated a launch in December, which Apple is still on track for. That gives the brand at least five weeks to fully test the software – pretty standard for beta tests.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home