Apple Music announces Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no extra cost

Apple Music just fired a couple of hefty shots across the bow in the direction of streaming rivals like Spotify and Tidal by offering Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos at no extra cost. The multidimensional audio upgrade is in addition to a catalogue of 75 million songs in Lossless Audio and the new features will be available to Apple Music subscribers (£9.99 monthly) starting next month.

Dolby Atmos tracks on Apple Music will play by default on all Apple AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers on the latest iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple says it'll be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks as it goes and curating dedicated Dolby Atmos playlists to help discover new music in the format. Albums will also carry a badge to make them easier to identify.

To start listening to ALAC Lossless Audio files users with the latest version of Apple Music should turn it on in Settings > Music > Audio Quality. From there you'll be required to pick your preferred resolution to go the connection 'cellular', 'Wi-Fi' or 'download'.

Apple's Lossless tier starts at CD quality 16 bit/44.1kHz and goes up to 24 bit/48kHz playable natively on Apple devices. Hi-Res Lossless at 24 bit/192kHz is also available as long as you opt in for the experience. Hi-Res Lossless also requires external equipment, such as a USB DAC.

The news comes hot on the heels of Amazon Music HD – usually an extra fiver a month on top of Amazon Music Unlimited (£9.99 monthly, £7.99 Prime members) – which will also cease charging extra for lossless music. However, there are price rises for Spotify Premium affecting families, couples and students, although the individual subscription rate looks set to remain at £9.99 a month.