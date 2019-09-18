Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Huawei's earlier phones bore more than a passing resemblance to Apple's, but over the last year-and-a-half, the Chinese tech giant has been shaking up the industry with its stylish builds and brilliant cameras.

The Huawei P30 Pro is the culmination of that approach, with another set of sleek backing designs – and more importantly, an incredible quad-camera setup that features a 10x hybrid zoom feature that's frankly mind-blowing in its ability to capture serious detail from afar.

Apple's design is still fairly subdued (and familiar), but the iPhone 11 Pro sees the company upping its camera game significantly, packing a triple-camera setup that features plenty of nuanced upgrades. Call it catching up with the competition, but paired with all of the things that Apple does as well as (or better) than anyone else, it could be a winning combination.

Can the iPhone 11 Pro dethrone the P30 Pro as our favourite phone in the world right now? Here's what we think so far, based on the specs and our initial hands-on testing.