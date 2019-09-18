Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Huawei's earlier phones bore more than a passing resemblance to Apple's, but over the last year-and-a-half, the Chinese tech giant has been shaking up the industry with its stylish builds and brilliant cameras.
The Huawei P30 Pro is the culmination of that approach, with another set of sleek backing designs – and more importantly, an incredible quad-camera setup that features a 10x hybrid zoom feature that's frankly mind-blowing in its ability to capture serious detail from afar.
Apple's design is still fairly subdued (and familiar), but the iPhone 11 Pro sees the company upping its camera game significantly, packing a triple-camera setup that features plenty of nuanced upgrades. Call it catching up with the competition, but paired with all of the things that Apple does as well as (or better) than anyone else, it could be a winning combination.
Can the iPhone 11 Pro dethrone the P30 Pro as our favourite phone in the world right now? Here's what we think so far, based on the specs and our initial hands-on testing.
Design: Quite different
The iPhone 11 Pro hasn't really changed all that much from the iPhone XS before it. Yes, the back camera module is much wider than before, and the whole back is a single sheet of glass instead of having a metal camera module sticking out of it.
That's nice, and the new Midnight Green colour option is a distinctive addition to the usual set of selections… but overall, this is the iPhone XS with a couple of tweaks. Fair enough. It still has an immersive-looking screen, still excels with its minimal build, and still should look and feel as premium as it costs.
No doubt, the Huawei P30 Pro has more visual pop. It doesn't have the same kind of uniform bezel around the screen as the iPhone 11 Pro has, since there's a bit of a larger "chin" at the bottom.
However, the tiny teardrop notch is much smaller (but lacks the 3D facial scanning tech as a result), and the backing glass is the real star. Fabulous gradient colours help this phone stand out in a crowd.
Screen: Smaller and sharper
There's a definite size difference here, with Apple going for a modest 5.8in on the iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei going large at 6.47in. Apple's 6.5in iPhone 11 Max Pro is the better match if you're seeking a super-sized screen.
For all the things that Huawei went high-end on, the screen actually isn't one of them. It's a FHD+ OLED screen, essentially 1080p but taller, which means it's not as pin-sharp as Huawei's Mate 20 Pro or some other rivals.
Meanwhile, Apple's Super Retina XDR OLED screen goes a bit higher resolution at 2436x1125, plus it benefits from a denser pixel array from the smaller panel. Huawei's screen is larger, but Apple's screen will undoubtedly look sharper.
Camera: Shooting stars
Camera prowess is a big reason why Huawei has continually ruled our top smartphones list since last year's debut of the P20 Pro, and each new flagship gets better and better.
In the case of the P30 Pro, it's the hybrid 10x zoom that really sets this handset apart. Digital zoom is usually terrible on phones, but the combination of Huawei's periscope lens and digital smarts turn out truly fabulous results. Standard shots are stellar, as well, thanks to the 40MP wide-angle, 20MP ultra-wide, 8MP zoom, and time-of-flight sensors.
Meanwhile, Apple adds an ultra-wide sensor this year to make a trio of 12MP back cameras, along with enhancements to Smart HDR processing and a night mode. We haven't been able to test the cameras extensively yet, but while Apple may not be able to match Huawei's big zoom trick, it could make enough of an impression as an everyday shooter to steal some thunder away from the P30 Pro.
Performance: Power lifters
Huawei's Kirin 980 chip is about a year old at this point, and even when it launched, it couldn't quite match up to the raw power of Apple's A12 Fusion chip in last year's iPhones.
Now that the iPhone 11 Pro has the A13 Fusion chip, which promises about 20% improved performance, it's sure to come out ahead when it comes to benchmark testing.
Granted, the P30 Pro is plenty fast in everyday usage, and the iPhone 11 Pro surely is as well. Ultimately, the benchmarks may not matter in how you actually use the phone, but that extra firepower is there should you ever need it.
Battery and perks: Built to last
The Huawei P30 Pro has a huge, heaping 4,200mAh battery pack, and is well suited to give you a day-plus with solid usage. Meanwhile, Apple hasn't revealed how large its cell is, but it's rated for up to 18 hours of video playback – four hours more than the iPhone XS. That's promising.
Both phones have wireless charging available, but only the P30 Pro has "reverse" wireless charging for topping up accessories or other wirelessly-chargeable smartphones on the back.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro comes in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes – with no option for expandable storage, as usual. You can get the P30 Pro in 128GB and 256GB varieties, and then you can augment that with Huawei's Nano Memory cards.
Initial verdict: Tough task for Apple
The iPhone 11 Pro looks great. The upgrades seem pretty modest overall, given that the form is largely unchanged and the specs haven't evolved too much, but we're looking forward to testing out that new triple-camera setup.
Still, at the now-raised price of £1,049, it might be a trickier sell for some. The Huawei P30 Pro, meanwhile, sells for £899 – and you can find it cheaper now that it's been on the market for a few months. It's our favourite phone in the world right now, and we suspect the iPhone 11 Pro won't change that – but we won't know for sure until we finish reviewing Apple's latest handset. Check back for our finalised verdict soon.