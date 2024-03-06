Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV Stick is 33% off in this deal

These days, streaming sticks are a dime a dozen, so which do you go for? More premium options bag you extra features, such as better picture modes. And right now you can get your hands on Amazon’s top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick for less thanks to a steal of a deal.

You can bag Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max in the US for $40 instead of the usual $60. This deal is available on Amazon US (of course), and sees the device hit prices as low as they did on Black Friday.

This premium streaming stick – which supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR10+ – is 40% more powerful than the regular option, according to Amazon, thanks to a new quad-core, 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The quicker hardware will start your apps faster, while the Wi-Fi 6 support – courtesy of a latest-gen Mediatek chip – will mean more reliable streaming for those lucky enough to have a Wi-Fi 6 router.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with the latest-gen Alexa Voice Remote with its four preset buttons so you can get to the apps you want to quickly. Naturally, there’s support for all the usual streaming platforms via the latest-generation Fire TV interface – so Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport, Sky News, UKTV Play and others plus Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. You can also use picture-in-picture to view your smart home devices (such as a Ring doorbell) in the corner of the screen.

