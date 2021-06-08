Amazon Prime Day 2021: everything you need to know

Prepare your bank balances - Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost here.

Now in its seventh year, Prime Day has become so massive that Amazon simply couldn't squeeze all of its deals in 24 hours. Like the last two years, you'll get another two-day span to shop on 21-21 June.

We know from past experience there’ll be no shortage of deals for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. The only problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the ones that really matter. We'll be doing the work for you once the sale is live, however: check back with Stuff throughout each day to find handpicked deals.

