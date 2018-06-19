Amazon Prime Day 2018: everything you need to know

Hands up who likes a bargain? Yep, that'll be all of you then.
Well the good news is that Amazon's fourth annual Prime Day is but weeks away, and there will be plenty of deals to spend your hard-earned dough on. The bad news? There will be literally - LITERALLY - thousands of them to be trawled through in search of the good stuff. And that’s time consuming, we can tell you.
Thankfully we’ll be doing the hard work so you don’t have to - bringing you our handpicked selection of the very best there is, as soon as they go live.
Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you want to take advantage of the savings. For now, read on to find a little bit more about Amazon Prime Day and how you can get involved.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon's take on the pocket-emptier that is Black Friday, a single day stuffed with sales on every kind of product it sells - from cherry shaped toilet brushes to Amazon Fire TV sticks. Yes, it’s a handsome toilet brush, but we'll be concentrating on tech and gadget deals here.
As well as making a stackload of cash (last year, Prime Day topped Black Friday for sales), Amazon obviously wants to use Prime Day to drive people to sign up for its Prime membership. Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a rather good deal regardless of Prime Day.
To begin with, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service - you'll find our own lovingly curated, and contantly updated, list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here. It also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's humongous online marketplace.
As it did last year, Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands of deals" in total on Prime Day, but some will be better than others.
In particular, if you've your eye on any Amazon product - be it a Kindle or an Amazon Echo - you can bet the discounts will be pretty tempting indeed.
What deals can I find?
As well as Amazon slashing prices on its own kit, you will find genuine deals on tech and gadgets on Prime Day that might make it worth hanging on for if you were thinking of investing.
For example, last year saw a number of deals on cheap 4K TVs, plus games consoles did alright in the discount stakes too.
That means, if you've had your eye on a Nintendo Switch, you could see it knocked down a couple of quid, and with a couple of great games bundled too.
We're secretly hoping for good deals on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but that's still TBC.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2018 take place?
Amazon Prime Day 2018 has taken place on the second Tuesday in July for the past couple of years, and so this year it will fall on 10 July.
While it will run for a full day (and likely a few hours over), many of the deals - known as Lightning Deals - appear for just a few hours at certain times before disappearing again. That means you'll need to be quick off the mark if you're to grab a bargain.
Fortunately, we've had a little word in Amazon's ear to ensure we get a heads up of the best before they launch, so we'll pick out the highlights of Amazon Prime Day 2018 for you in advance.
How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day 2018?
1. First things first - you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offers on Prime Day. No ifs and or buts.
2. If you don’t already have one, it'll set you back £79 for the year, or you can pay £7.99 a month instead. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.
3. You can get a 30-day free trial of Prime (unless they've already had one), so you could theoretically sign up to take advantage of Prime Day, then cancel again. But a) do remember to cancel and b) be aware that you may quickly get sucked in by the benefits Prime offers.
Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2018?
Everyone loves a bargain, but don't jump into Prime Day 2018 feet first, without first engaging your brain.
Just because something is reduced in price doesn't mean it's a steal. Some of the products available on Prime Day will undoubtedly be on the older side, and might have even been superseded by newer models. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth getting, but you might want to do some research first.
The saving stated might also be based on RRP rather than what it sells for normally. If you know something you might fancy already, maybe keep an eye on it now so you know just how much of a deal it really is.
That said, those that are genuine deals are likely to be snapped up quickly, so be prepared to start clicking as soon as they're live. Credit card at the ready.