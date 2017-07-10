Amazon Prime Day 2017 – all the best deals and how to get them

Hands up who likes a bargain? Yep, that'll be all of you then.
In which case you'll be delighted to hear that Amazon's holding its third annual Prime Day later today.
Last year's Amazon Prime Day was a far better affair than the first one, with plenty of delicious discounts for the bargain-hunting gadget fan. And this year's promises to be even better...
Want to know more? Keep reading...
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, a single day stuffed with sales on every kind of product it sells. We'll be concentrating on tech and gadget deals here, as you might expect, but if you want to splash out on a new toilet-roll holder we won't judge you.
As well as making it a ton of dosh, Amazon obviously wants to use Prime Day to drive people to sign up for its Prime membership. Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a pretty good deal even without Prime Day factored in.
For starters, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service - you'll find our own lovingly curated list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here. It also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's ginormous online marketplace.
This year, Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands of deals" in total on Prime Day, although that's worldwide, so the UK hasn't got quite that many on its own. So what's on offer? Well, it's early days yet but we've already seen a couple of deals and they look pretty good for TV lovers. More on that below...
There'll also be special deals on Amazon Instant Prime Video content, so that'll be worth checking out too.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2017 take place?
Amazon Prime Day 2017 takes place on 10 and 11 July - which means that yep, it starts later today and yep, it lasts for more than one day.
In fact, the event runs for 30 hours altogether, kicking off at 6pm today (Monday 10th) and lasting throughout the whole of tomorrow (Tuesday 11th).
It's running for that whole period, but many of the deals - known as Lightning Deals - appear for just a few hours at certain times before disappearing again, so you'll need to be quick off the mark if you're to grab a bargain.
Fortunately, we'll be getting the heads-up on many of them, so we'll be picking out the highlights of Amazon Prime Day 2017 for you in advance. Keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back throughout the day.
How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day 2017?
1. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offers on Prime Day
2. If you don’t already have one, it'll set you back £79 for 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.
3. Everyone gets a 30-day free trial of Prime (unless they've already had one), so you could theoretically sign up to take advantage of Prime Day, then cancel again. But a) do remember to cancel and b) be aware that you may quickly get sucked in by the benefits Prime offers.
Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2017?
Everyone loves a bargain, but that doesn't mean you should just jump into Prime Day 2017 without first engaging your brain...
1. Just because something is reduced in price doesn't mean it's a bargain. Some of the products available on Prime Day will undoubtedly be on the older side, and might have been superseded by newer models. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth getting, but you might want to do some research first.
2. Some of the deals on Prime Day are likely to be snapped up quickly. So be prepared to start clicking as soon as they're live.
Amazon Prime Day 2017 - The best deals available right now
Below you'll find our pick of the Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals. Right now the only deals properly announced are on Amazon's own products, but there are some crackers there. We've ordered them by which we think are the best deals:
1. Amazon Echo Dot
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99
Saving: £15 (30%)
2. Amazon Echo
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £149.99 | Now: £79.99
Saving: £70 (47%)
3. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99
Saving: £20 (40%)
4. Amazon Fire 8 Tablet
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99
Saving: £30 (38%)
5. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2359
Was: £99.99 | Now: £69.99
Saving: £30 (30%)
6. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2359
Was: £129.99 | Now: £89.99
Saving: £40 (30%)
7. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £109.99 | Now: £79.99
Saving: £30 (27%)
8. Amazon Kindle Voyage
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £169.99 | Now: £129.99
Saving: £40 (24%)
9. Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Starts: Mon 10th 1800 | Ends: Tues 11th 2345
Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99
Saving: £10 (25%)
10. A 43in LG 4K TV (details to follow)
Starts: TBC | Ends: TBC
Was: £TBC | Now: £TBC
Saving: At least 30%
DEAL DETAILS TO FOLLOW