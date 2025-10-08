My favourite Eero router is a genuine bargain for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days
Buffering and lag have finally met their match in Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale with savings up to $105/£200 on Eero routers
Looking for the best Amazon Eero deals? Your search is over. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, you can grab a tasty bargain across all manner of Eero mesh routers and extenders, including my favourite – the Eero Max 7 – which offers blazing fast speeds and excellent range. There are discounts galore in both Amazon US and the UK.
Amazon is offering huge savings of up to $105/£200. There are also a plethora of multi-pack bundles available (ideal for full coverage in larger homes). So you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to level up your home Wi-Fi coverage. Here are the best Amazon eero deals:
Amazon Eero US deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi extender
|$80
|$55
|$25
|Amazon eero Pro 6E router
|$250
|$160
|$90
|Amazon eero 6+ mesh 3-pack
|$300
|$195
|$105
|Amazon eero Pro 7 mesh 2-pack
|$550
|$450
|$100
Amazon Eero UK deals
|Was
|Now
|Save
|Amazon eero 6+
|£140
|£90
|£50
|Amazon eero 6+ (two-pack)
|£230
|£150
|£80
|Amazon eero 6+ (three-pack)
|£300
|£290
|£110
|Amazon eero Pro 6E
|£250
|£160
|£90
|Amazon eero Pro 6E (two-pack)
|£400
|£260
|£180
|Amazon eero Pro 6E (three-pack)
|£550
|£350
|£200
|Amazon eero 6
|£100
|£60
|£40
|Amazon eero 7 (three-pack)
|£350
|£280
|£70
|Amazon eero Pro 7
|£300
|£240
|£60
|Amazon eero Max 7
|£600
|£420
|£180
And if that hasn’t tempted you, feel free to check out our guide on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for even more choice. Or, if you’ve got the willpower to wait, brush up on our guide to Wi-Fi 7 to see if it’s worth holding out a little longer.