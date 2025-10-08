Stuff

My favourite Eero router is a genuine bargain for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

Buffering and lag have finally met their match in Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days sale with savings up to $105/£200 on Eero routers

Looking for the best Amazon Eero deals? Your search is over. During Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, you can grab a tasty bargain across all manner of Eero mesh routers and extenders, including my favourite – the Eero Max 7 – which offers blazing fast speeds and excellent range. There are discounts galore in both Amazon US and the UK.

Amazon is offering huge savings of up to $105/£200. There are also a plethora of multi-pack bundles available (ideal for full coverage in larger homes). So you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to level up your home Wi-Fi coverage. Here are the best Amazon eero deals:

Amazon Eero US deals

WasNowSave
Amazon eero 6 Wi-Fi extender$80$55$25
Amazon eero Pro 6E router$250$160$90
Amazon eero 6+ mesh 3-pack$300$195$105
Amazon eero Pro 7 mesh 2-pack$550$450$100

Amazon Eero UK deals

WasNowSave
Amazon eero 6+£140£90£50
Amazon eero 6+ (two-pack)£230£150£80
Amazon eero 6+ (three-pack)£300£290£110
Amazon eero Pro 6E£250£160£90
Amazon eero Pro 6E (two-pack)£400£260£180
Amazon eero Pro 6E (three-pack)£550£350£200
Amazon eero 6£100£60£40
Amazon eero 7 (three-pack)£350£280£70
Amazon eero Pro 7£300£240£60
Amazon eero Max 7£600£420£180

And if that hasn’t tempted you, feel free to check out our guide on the best mesh Wi-Fi systems for even more choice. Or, if you’ve got the willpower to wait, brush up on our guide to Wi-Fi 7 to see if it’s worth holding out a little longer.

