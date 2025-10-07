I’m going to lose fewer things with this $34/£35 off Apple AirTag deal

Head in hands moments don’t come much bigger than realising you’ve lost your keys, but Apple came to save the day. AirTags are Apple’s answer to “Where did I put my [insert easily lost item here]?” Think of them as your personal tech bloodhounds to sit alongside the latest iPhone, but less drooly. Now, you can pick them up for less in this steal of a deal in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale.

Right now, you can bag £35 off a four-pack of Apple’s AirTag trackers – bringing the price from £119 to £84. Or, you can save a better $34 on the AirTag four-pack from Amazon US at $65. While buying in the multipack is the best value for money, you might not lose as many things as me. If you just want the one, you can save $9 on an AirTag from Amazon US at $20. Or, you can save 20% at Amazon UK by getting it for £28 instead of £35.

Powered by the same technology that makes Apple Maps less of a nightmare, AirTags use Ultra Wideband tech. It’s like GPS on steroids. You get Precision Finding, which means your iPhone can lead you to your lost item with the accuracy of a homing pigeon.

With the Find My network, other iPhones ping a signal to your lost AirTag, so you can see where it is at all times. And for those worried about their privacy, relax. Your iPhone will ping you if there’s an unknown AirTag with you, and all data is end-to-end encrypted.