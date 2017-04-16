7 things we learned from the official Star Wars Battlefront II launch

EA's Star Wars Battlefront revival is surely one of the most impressive Star Wars games of all time – and yet it also fell short in very critical ways.

Much as we were immersed in the massive 40-player battles and impressive, authentic presentation, we longed for a proper single-player mode, were frustrated by the initial absence of true space combat, and wished the season pass DLC didn't feel like such a mandatory addition to the thin core experience.

But that's exactly what a sequel is for, and from the looks of it, EA and DICE – along with partner studios Criterion and EA Motive – are about to cross off every entry on our Star Wars wish list with Battlefront II. We learned a bit from the leaked teaser trailer a few days back, but thanks to a full, albeit gameplay-less reveal at Star Wars Celebration this weekend, we now know so much more.

Ready to fight for the Empire? Here are seven things you need to know about Star Wars Battlefront II. And scroll down a bit for the full trailer.