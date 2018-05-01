6 things we learnt from Facebook's F8 2018 event

Facebook is absolutely ubiquitous, but thanks to reports of mishandled data and its impact on the 2016 U.S. election, the company hasn't looked too great in recent months.

But today marked the start of Facebook's annual F8 developers conference, and the social networking giant used the occasion to try and start making amends for the data issues while also introducing key upgrades across multiple apps (including Instagram and WhatsApp). They even released a VR headset!

Quite likely, these changes and upgrades will impact the way you communicate with friends and share your life online, and some are starting to roll out now. Here's a look at the biggest announcements and enhancements that emerged from F8 2018.