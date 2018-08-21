5 reasons why the Fitbit Charge 3 could be the ultimate fitness tracker

Fitbit has a wide assortment of wearables on offer, and the company has been tending more and more towards larger smartwatches of late.

That's half-true with the Fitbit Charge 3. The new version builds upon the popular design of the Charge 2, keeping a slim profile without feeling like a full-fledged watch, yet it bundles in a lot more features and functionality than before. It's like the middle step between a simple fitness band and a proper smartwatch, at a halfway price to boot.

Eyeing an upgrade from an older Fitbit, or thinking you need something slimmer than a bulky smartwatch? These are the most notable improvements coming with the Fitbit Charge 3.