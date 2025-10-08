3 excellent Fitbit deals in the Prime Big Deals Days sale worthy of your wrist

For Prime Day, Amazon is dropping some incredible deals on Fitbit fitness trackers. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for the perfect gift, these discounts are too good to miss – especially if you’ve been wanting to jump-start a fitness journey without breaking the bank. Right now, there are three standout deals on Amazon, each catering to different needs and budgets.

First up, there’s a deal on Amazon UK for the sleek Fitbit Inspire 3 for £57 (33% saving) with a 6-month premium membership included or $80 (20% saving), ideal for those seeking a lightweight tracker focused on essentials like steps, heart rate, and sleep. It’s simple, stylish, and currently a steal.

Next, the Fitbit Versa 4 for £130 (27% saving) or for $133 (a 34% saving), offering more advanced features like built-in GPS, stress management tools, and smart notifications. Perfect for those looking to balance wellness with everyday convenience.

Finally, the powerhouse Fitbit Charge 6 for £95 (saving 32%) or $105 (saving 35%). This tracker combines portability with advanced features like heart rate tracking, workout intensity mapping, and even Google Wallet and Google Maps integration for on-the-go fitness enthusiasts.

Are these actually good deals?

Yes, all of these Fitbit deals are genuinely worth your attention. We’ve done the homework for you, diving into the price history of all three models. While not quite the lowest price they’ve ever hit, they are single digits away from there.

Whether you opt for the Inspire 3, the Charge 6, or the Versa 4, you’re getting incredible value for money. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, now’s the time – because it doesn’t get much better than this.