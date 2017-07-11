The 26 best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

Amazon's massive event is well underway! Here's our lovingly curated pick of the thousands of deals on offer
Hands up who likes a bargain? Yep, that'll be all of you then.

Well the good news is that Amazon's third annual Prime Day is live NOW. And the bad news? There are literally - LITERALLY - thousands of deals to be trawled through in search of the good stuff.

But fortunately there's more good news... because we've done the hard work for you by picking out the absolute best of the Prime Day 2017 deals. Enjoy.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 - The best deals available right now

All of the deals listed here are now live, as of 1425 on Tuesday. Some finish at 11.59pm tonight, some when stocks run out.

There are plenty of great deals available - it's by some distance the best of Amazon's three Prime Days so far - with highlights including a bunch of top TVs, some great gaming deals, lots of Amazon's own products, and quite a few decent pairs of headphones. We've listed them roughly in order of which deals we think are best:

 

1. Sony PlayStation Plus 15 month membership - save 45%

RRP: £54.98 | Now: £29.99 - saving £24.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

2. Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 + Minecraft + Chatpad & Headset + 2nd Controller - save 39%

RRP: £296.21 | Now: £179.99 - saving £116.22

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

3. Sony PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) + Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - save 22%

RRP: £447.73 | Now: £349.99 - saving £97.74

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

4. LG 49UJ630V 49in 4K HDR TV (2017 Model) - save 34%

RRP: £729.99 | Now: £479.00 - saving £250.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

5. Nest learning thermostat - save 39%

RRP: £219.99 | Now: £134.99 - saving £85.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

6. LG 43UJ630V 43in 4K HDR TV (2017 Model) - save 37%

RRP: £599.99 | Now: £379.00 - saving £220.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

7. Philips Hue Starter Kit w/ 3 bulbs + bridge - save 40%

RRP: £149.99 | Now: £89.99 - saving £60

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

8. UE BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker - save 58%

RRP: £169.00 | Now: £71.00 - saving £98.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359​​

 

9. Amazon Echo Dot - save 30%

Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 - saving £15

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

10. Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with Installation - save 37%

RRP: £249.00 | Now: £156.59 - saving £92.41

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

11. Motorola Moto G5 16GB (SIM-Free) in Lunar Grey - save 25%

RRP: £179.99 | Now: £134.99 - saving £45.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

12. Panasonic DMP-UB400 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Player

RRP: £299.99 | Now: £175 - saving £120

Ends: Tues 11th 1515

 

13. Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracking wristband - save 45%

RRP: £139.99 | Now: £77.39 - saving £62.60

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

14. GoPro Hero5 Session - save 36%

RRP: £381.05 | Now: £244.99 - saving £136.06

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

15. B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker - save 37%

RRP: £199.00 | Now: £125.00 - saving £74.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

16. Sony RX10 Mk III camera - save 34%

RRP: £1549.00 | Now: £1019.00 - saving £540.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

17. Amazon Echo - save 47%

Was: £149.99 | Now: £74.99 - saving £70

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

18. Sony a7 full-frame compact system camera (mark 1) with 16-50 lens - save 54%

RRP: £1549.99 | Now: £719.00 - saving £830.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

19. Amazon Kindle Voyage - save 24%

Was: £169.99 | Now: £129.99 - saving £40

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

20. Philips Hue single bulb - save 50%

RRP: £49.99 | Now: £24.99 - saving £25.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

21. Amazon Fire 7 tablet - save 40%

Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99 - saving £20

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

22. ION Audio Max LP  Belt-Drive turntable - save 38%

RRP: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 - saving £30.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

23. B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beolit 15 Bluetooth Speaker - save 44%

RRP: £399.00 | Now: £224.00 - saving £175.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

24. Jaybird Freedom Wireless Headphones - save 43%

RRP: £139.99 | Now: £79.00 - saving £60.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

25. Audio-Technica AT-LP60  turntable - save 37%

RRP: £149.99 | Now: £95.00 - saving £74.99

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

26. Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - save 25%

Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 - saving £10

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

View all Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

Other Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

Not seen anything you like the look of in our top 25? Here are a few other options:

 

Xbox One S (1TB) with Gears of War 4 + Halo Wars 2 + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Chatpad & Headset + 2nd Controller - save 22%

RRP: £435.72 | Now: £339.29 - saving £93.26

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Self Install - save 42%

RRP: £179.00 | Now: £103.49 - saving £75.51

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Sony SRS-XB30  Wireless Speaker

RRP: £150 | Now: £119 - saving over £30

Ends: Tues 11th 2255

 

AKG K240 STUDIO Over-Ear Studio Headphones​

RRP: £65 | Now: £49.50 - saving over £15

Ends: Tues 11th 2320

 

AKG K240 MKII Over-Ear Headphones

RRP: £85 | Now: £56.50 - saving over £25

Ends: Tues 11th 2320

 

Pioneer XDP-100R-S High Resolution Digital Audio Player

RRP: £399.99 | Now: £219.42 - saving £180

Ends: Tues 11th 1540

 

Libratone One Style Splash-Proof Bluetooth Speaker

RRP: £149 | Now: £119 - saving £30

Ends: Tues 11th 1540

 

AKG K812PRO Over-Ear Headphones

RRP: £999 | Now: £563.95 - saving £430

Ends: Tues 11th 1555

 

Jabra Elite Wireless Earbuds

RRP: £229.99 | Now: £159.99 - saving £70

Ends: Tues 11th 1525

 

Roberts Vintage DAB/FM RDS Portable Radio

RRP: £149.99 | Now: £79.99 - saving £70

Ends: Tues 11th 1725

 

Limited-edition Battle-worn Sphero BB-8 with Force Band - save 30%

RRP: £179.99 | Now: £125.98 - saving £54.01

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphone - save 60%

RRP: £199.00 | Now: £79.99 - saving £120.00

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Amazon Fire HD8 tablet - save 38%

Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 - saving £30

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones - save 50%

RRP: £99.95 | Now: £50.00 - saving £49.95

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet - save 30%

Was: £99.99 | Now: £69.99 - saving £30

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

Philips Fidelio X2 Hi-Res Headphones - save 52%

RRP: £272.07 | Now: £129.99 - saving £142.08

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Sony XBA-N1AP Premium High-Res Audio In-Ear Headphones - save 46%

RRP: £150.00 | Now: £79.99 - saving £70.01

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Audible Audiobooks 6-month price-cut - save 57%

Was: £6.99 | Now: £2.99 for first 6 months - saving £4/month

Ends: Tues 11th 2359

 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - save 27%

Was: £109.99 | Now: £79.99 - saving £30

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

 

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Edition tablet - save 31%

Was: £129.99 | Now: £89.99 - saving £40

Ends: Tues 11th 2345

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, a single day stuffed with sales on every kind of product it sells. We'll be concentrating on tech and gadget deals here, as you might expect, but if you want to splash out on a new toilet-roll holder we won't judge you.

As well as making it a ton of dosh, Amazon obviously wants to use Prime Day to drive people to sign up for its Prime membership. Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a pretty good deal even without Prime Day factored in.

For starters, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service - you'll find our own lovingly curated list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here. It also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's ginormous online marketplace.

This year, Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands of deals" in total on Prime Day, although that's worldwide, so the UK hasn't got quite that many on its own. So what's on offer? Well, it's early days yet but we've already seen a couple of deals and they look pretty good for TV lovers. More on that above...

There'll also be special deals on Amazon Instant Prime Video content, so that'll be worth checking out too.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2017 take place?

Amazon Prime Day 2017 takes place on 10 and 11 July - which means that yep, it's already started, and yep, it lasts for more than one day.

In fact, the event runs for 30 hours altogether: it kicked off at 6pm today (Monday 10th) and lasts throughout the whole of tomorrow (Tuesday 11th). 

It's running for that whole period, but many of the deals - known as Lightning Deals - appear for just a few hours at certain times before disappearing again, so you'll need to be quick off the mark if you're to grab a bargain.

Fortunately, we'll be getting the heads-up on many of them, so we'll be picking out the highlights of Amazon Prime Day 2017 for you in advance. Keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back throughout the day.

How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day 2017?

1. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offers on Prime Day

2. If you don’t already have one, it'll set you back £79 for 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

3. Everyone gets a 30-day free trial of Prime (unless they've already had one), so you could theoretically sign up to take advantage of Prime Day, then cancel again. But a) do remember to cancel and b) be aware that you may quickly get sucked in by the benefits Prime offers.

Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2017?

Everyone loves a bargain, but that doesn't mean you should just jump into Prime Day 2017 without first engaging your brain...

1. Just because something is reduced in price doesn't mean it's a bargain. Some of the products available on Prime Day will undoubtedly be on the older side, and might have been superseded by newer models. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth getting, but you might want to do some research first.

2. Some of the deals on Prime Day are likely to be snapped up quickly. So be prepared to start clicking as soon as they're live. 