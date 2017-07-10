The 25 best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, a single day stuffed with sales on every kind of product it sells. We'll be concentrating on tech and gadget deals here, as you might expect, but if you want to splash out on a new toilet-roll holder we won't judge you.

As well as making it a ton of dosh, Amazon obviously wants to use Prime Day to drive people to sign up for its Prime membership. Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a pretty good deal even without Prime Day factored in.

For starters, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service - you'll find our own lovingly curated list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here. It also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's ginormous online marketplace.

This year, Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands of deals" in total on Prime Day, although that's worldwide, so the UK hasn't got quite that many on its own. So what's on offer? Well, it's early days yet but we've already seen a couple of deals and they look pretty good for TV lovers. More on that above...

There'll also be special deals on Amazon Instant Prime Video content, so that'll be worth checking out too.