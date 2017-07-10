The 25 best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

Hands up who likes a bargain? Yep, that'll be all of you then.
Well the good news is that Amazon's third annual Prime Day is live NOW. And the bad news? There are literally - LITERALLY - thousands of deals to be trawled through in search of the good stuff.
But fortunately there's more good news... because we've done the hard work for you by picking out the absolute best of the Prime Day 2017 deals. Enjoy.
Amazon Prime Day 2017 - The best deals available right now
All of the deals listed here are now live. Some finish tonight at midnight, some tomorrow, some when stocks run out.
There are already plenty of good deals available, including a bunch of top TVs, lots of Amazon's own products, and a couple of decent pairs of headphones. We've listed them roughly in order of which deals we think are best:
1. Sony PlayStation Plus 15 month membership - save 45%
RRP: £54.98 | Now: £29.99 - saving £24.99
Ends: Tues 11th 2359
2. LG 49UJ630V 49in 4K HDR TV (2017 Model) - save 34%
RRP: £729.99 | Now: £479.00 - saving £250.99
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
3. Sony Bravia KD55XD8005 55in 4K HDR TV - save 47%
RRP: £1149.00 | Now: £599.00 - saving £550
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
4. Sony Bravia KD55XD7004BU 55in 4K HDR TV (2016 Model) - save 42%
RRP: £949.47 | Now: £559.00 - saving £390.47
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
5. Amazon Echo Dot - save 30%
Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 - saving £15
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
6. B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H6 Second Generation Over-Ear Headphones - save 43%
RRP: £239.99 | Now: £135 - saving £103.99
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
7. Amazon Echo - save 47%
Was: £149.99 | Now: £74.99 - saving £70
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
8. Amazon Kindle Voyage - save 24%
Was: £169.99 | Now: £129.99 - saving £40
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
9. Amazon Fire 7 tablet - save 40%
Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99 - saving £20
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
10. Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
RRP: £329.95 | Now: £199 - saving £130.95
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
11. Amazon Fire HD8 tablet - save 38%
Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 - saving £30
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
12. WD My Passport 4 TB Portable Hard Drive - save 33%
RRP: £149.99 | Now: £99.99 - saving £50
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
13. Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1050 4GB) - save 26%
RRP: £379 | Now: £279.99 - saving £99.01
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
14. Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - save 25%
Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 - saving £10
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
15. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet - save 30%
Was: £99.99 | Now: £69.99 - saving £30
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
16. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - save 27%
Was: £109.99 | Now: £79.99 - saving £30
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
17. Audible Audiobooks 6-month price-cut - save 57%
Was: £6.99 | Now: £2.99 for first 6 months - saving £4/month
Ends: Tues 11th 2359
18. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Laptop (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10) - save 26%
RRP: £379 | Now: £279.99 - saving £99.01
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
19. Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Edition tablet - save 31%
Was: £129.99 | Now: £89.99 - saving £40
Ends: Tues 11th 2345
20. Logitech G403 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse - save 50%
RRP: £59.99 | Now: £29.99 - saving £30
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
21. Flymo Lithium-ion Robotic Lawnmower 1200 R - save 55%
RRP: £998.40 | Now: £449.99 - saving £548.11
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
22. Logitech G403 Wireless/Wired Optical Gaming Mouse - save 42%
RRP: £99.99 | Now: £57.99 - saving £42
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
23. Logitech G430 Gaming Headset with 7.1 Dolby Surround for PC and PS4 - save 59%
RRP: £69.99 | Now: £28.99 - saving £31
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
24. Logitech G933 7.1 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Surround Pro Gaming Headset - White - save 35%
RRP: £169.99 | Now: £109.99 - saving £60
Ends: Mon 10th 2359
25. Panasonic TX-32ES500B 32-Inch Widescreen 720p HD Ready Smart LED TV with Freeview HD (2017 Model) - save 22%
RRP: £379.99 | Now: £295.00 - saving £84.99
Ends: Mon 10th 2345
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is Amazon's answer to Black Friday, a single day stuffed with sales on every kind of product it sells. We'll be concentrating on tech and gadget deals here, as you might expect, but if you want to splash out on a new toilet-roll holder we won't judge you.
As well as making it a ton of dosh, Amazon obviously wants to use Prime Day to drive people to sign up for its Prime membership. Don't let that put you off, though, because Prime is a pretty good deal even without Prime Day factored in.
For starters, it gives you full access to its Amazon Prime Instant Video service - you'll find our own lovingly curated list of the best films and TV shows to watch on Prime Instant Video here. It also includes Prime Music and the Kindle Lending Library, plus unlimited one-day delivery from Amazon's ginormous online marketplace.
This year, Amazon is promising "hundreds of thousands of deals" in total on Prime Day, although that's worldwide, so the UK hasn't got quite that many on its own. So what's on offer? Well, it's early days yet but we've already seen a couple of deals and they look pretty good for TV lovers. More on that above...
There'll also be special deals on Amazon Instant Prime Video content, so that'll be worth checking out too.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2017 take place?
Amazon Prime Day 2017 takes place on 10 and 11 July - which means that yep, it's already started, and yep, it lasts for more than one day.
In fact, the event runs for 30 hours altogether: it kicked off at 6pm today (Monday 10th) and lasts throughout the whole of tomorrow (Tuesday 11th).
It's running for that whole period, but many of the deals - known as Lightning Deals - appear for just a few hours at certain times before disappearing again, so you'll need to be quick off the mark if you're to grab a bargain.
Fortunately, we'll be getting the heads-up on many of them, so we'll be picking out the highlights of Amazon Prime Day 2017 for you in advance. Keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back throughout the day.
How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day 2017?
1. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the offers on Prime Day
2. If you don’t already have one, it'll set you back £79 for 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.
3. Everyone gets a 30-day free trial of Prime (unless they've already had one), so you could theoretically sign up to take advantage of Prime Day, then cancel again. But a) do remember to cancel and b) be aware that you may quickly get sucked in by the benefits Prime offers.
Anything else I should know about Amazon Prime Day 2017?
Everyone loves a bargain, but that doesn't mean you should just jump into Prime Day 2017 without first engaging your brain...
1. Just because something is reduced in price doesn't mean it's a bargain. Some of the products available on Prime Day will undoubtedly be on the older side, and might have been superseded by newer models. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not worth getting, but you might want to do some research first.
2. Some of the deals on Prime Day are likely to be snapped up quickly. So be prepared to start clicking as soon as they're live.