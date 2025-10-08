I’m a big fan of the 1More Sonoflow. These over-ear noise cancelling headphones are a wallet-friendly alternative to spendy models like the Sony XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4. They’re even more wallet-friendly during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, with the price slashed to £77.

The Sonoflow was a great deal at the original retail price. On Amazon US, the SonoFlow Pro headphones are down to $70 for the latest Prime Sale – that’s down from $88. UK customers can save on the Pro model which has been discounted by 15% from £91 to £77. It’s not the biggest saving, but still pretty decent on an already affordable set of cans.

You’re getting well-balanced audio for your cash, along with high quality LDAC codec support, effective noise cancellation and stellar battery life that’s rated for 100 hours. Plus the cans come in a carry case to keep them save while travelling, and fold down to save on space. That’s something the much more expensive Sony XM5s can’t do.

In our four star review we said the 1More Sonoflow managed to deliver “clean, well-rounded sound in a set of cans that are both comfortable and portable, thanks to the fold-up design.” If you’ve been putting up with sub-par sound from the buds that came bundled with your smartphone, these headphones are easily worth the investment.

If you’re more of a fitness fanatic, the 1More Open Ear might be a better buy. These open-style earphones leave your ear canals unobstructed to better hear your surroundings. They’re almost essential if you’re working out in busy areas. Hooks hold them in place over your ears, rather than inserting in your ear. They even have an IPX5 water resistance rating. Plus, the charging case can supply a total of 30 hours’ listening time between trips to a plug socket.

They originally retailed for £60, but right now can be had for just £27 when you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is for folks in the UK, while those in the US get a $16 saving when they apply a coupon at checkout, bringing the price to $64. But hurry, as this coupon could disappear at any moment.