Summer’s coming! Parties, picnics, barbecues! Prancing about in stupid shorts! But you don’t want to scamper off to the park without a decent portable Bluetooth speaker in your non-beer-carrying hand… so might that speaker be the new Marshall Tufton? It quite possibly should be.

After half a century of making mostly guitar amplifiers, it seems Marshall is now handing an increasingly large slice of product pie to its ‘lifestyle’ division – and wireless speakers, most of them with a nod or two to the styling of those classic amps, are leading the way. This one isn’t as tech-packed as some – no Alexa or Google Assistant, no multiroom smarts – but it does have the modern equivalent of Nigel Tufnel’s favourite Marshall: by normal Bluetooth speaker standards, it goes up to 11 at least.

How loud are we talking, exactly? Well, you’re getting a woofer powered by one 40-Watt Class D amp, two full-range drivers (15W each) and a tweeter (10W), plus an extra rear-facing driver for 360° sound, all in a bass-ported cabinet that weighs almost 5kg. On paper, then, loud enough that you should probably give the cat five minutes’ warning.

By the way, why’s it called the Tufton? We don’t know. Other models have referred to key places in the life of company founder Jim Marshall – born in Acton, treated for childhood TB in Stanmore, sold his first amp in Hanwell – but if the late ‘Father of Loud’ has any link to the sleepy Hampshire village of Tufton, we’re yet to find it.