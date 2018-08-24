LG makes phones. LG makes amazing OLED TVs. LG makes fridges. You probably know that. But did you know LG also makes laptops?

This is the first time we’ve seen them sold in the UK, but the LG Gram really is a laptop by our old friend LG. It’s not any old laptop either.

The 13in LG Gram weighs less than a kilogram, yet still lasts up to 22 hours off a charge thanks to a battery even larger than the Dell XPS 13’s. There are also 14in and 15in versions.

It’s not a touchscreen hybrid and it’s definitely not a gaming machine, but the LG Gram can take on just about any other laptop identity you like.

There’s just one hitch. At £1549 for 14in the version with a Core i7 processor, the LG Gram costs more than the 4K Dell XPS 13. Ouch. Let’s have a look.