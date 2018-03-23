The World Cup’s on the horizon, you’ve finally succumbed to those excitable Xbox One X adverts, and you’ve made a decision: this is the year you’re going to hop on the 4K OLED party bus.

Well, you could do a lot worse than opting for LG, given that it pioneered TV tech’s biggest buzzword in the first place.

For its 2018 range LG hasn’t done anything different with the panels - they were already pretty superb. Instead, the focus is on the TV’s software and the brains behind that glorious screen.

Almost all of this year's models have been kitted with all new A9 picture processor, Hollywood-approved HDR performance and the ability to display content at a buttery-smooth 120fps. The introduction of AI to WebOS, meanwhile, allows for a wealth of voice control options.

But does any of this software gubbins make for a noticeable improvement on last year’s range? I had a play with the 65in E8 model at LG’s media briefing in Madrid to find out.