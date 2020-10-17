The Apple Watch still is primarily bought by most for its fitness and health chops and the Series 6 doesn’t disappoint. The headlining new sensor that measures blood oxygen is surprisingly accurate if a little bit erratic based on the situation. Repeated readings yielded similar results but the steadiness and position of the hand are critical in completing the measurement successfully. It’s a clever technique of using LED clusters that throw light on to the blood vessels in your wrist and photodiodes to measure how much of it is reflected back. Together with the app and complex algorithms, it gives a decent picture of how much oxygen is being absorbed and circulated through your bloodstream. Compared to a medical-grade pulse oximeter, the results were off on the Apple Watch by 3% but still in the same range, indicating that it may not be a replacement for a proper medical tool, but good enough for everyday use in a device that also makes calls for you! It takes 15 seconds, which is also faster than the Galaxy Watch 3 and in typical Apple fashion, keeps you entertained with a whimsical graphic that is bait enough to keep checking your health! Along with ECG functionality, the Apple Watch really does impress with its engineering prowess given its ultra-compact and comfortable dimensions. What could do with some TLC is the Watch app store which has been languishing at the bottom of the pile in the Apple to-do list. Sure, it has every kind of third-party fitness app but nothing that you would really need over and above what is native to WatchOS now. Although the one thing I’m glad Apple has resisted is opening the OS to third-party watch faces because after my recent tryst with the Galaxy Watch 3, I realised its a wormhole of mediocrity that will easily swallow an entire afternoon, without pleasing results. The Apple Watch face collection on the other hand has been slowly but steadily growing and with this edition, it feels like there is something for everyone finally, whether you want playful, informative or artistic. Once you find the perfect combination of information, complications and design, you can now even share it with a fellow Watch user and show off your OCD!