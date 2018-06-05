Pressure-sensitive sides are what really set the HTC U12+ apart from the rest. The HTC U11 had these too. You can squeeze the phone to start the camera, wake the Google Assistant or launch an app. HTC calls it Edge Sense.

One obvious issue is that unless you set it to require quite a firm squeeze you’re likely to set it off accidentally. Even normal hand pressure can start off the Edge Sense animations unless you calibrate it properly.

As I found in the HTC U11, this has happens more often than I’ve actually used the feature.

HTC has taken the Edge Sense tech a step further here too. Look at the HTC U12+’s buttons. Seem normal, don’t they? Look a little closer and you’ll soon realise that they aren’t though.

Rather pressing down, they simply sense the pressure of your finger and then set off a haptic pop to simulate the feel of pressing a clicky button. A bit like Apple’s home button.

But while Apple seems to have made the non-button button thing work, we’re not so sold here. It ends up feeling disconcerting, a bit weird. Like digging into your favourite supermarket sandwich to find they’ve added anchovies to it, with no mention on the packaging. Who puts anchovies in a sandwich?

The HTC U12+ also lacks a headphone jack, which is sure to put off a few more of you. For a phone with a fairly neutral design, the experience of using it is anything but neutral.

There are some extras just about everyone can appreciate, though. The HTC U12+ is water resistant to IP68, meaning it can be dropped in water with no damage. There’s a good fingerprint scanner on the back. And it has stereo BoomSound speakers: one on the bottom, another by the earpiece.

This is great for gaming and watching videos. But while HTC’s BoomSounds speakers used to be mobile audio royalty, the Samsung Galaxy S9 now shows them up with much smoother, thicker sound. In 2018, they’ve lost their edge.