The Samsung Sero is a vertical TV built for millennials

Samsung unveiled its new range of lifestyle televisions at an event in Seoul earlier this week, and among them was a rotating 43in screen called the Sero ($1600). Yanked straight out of a millennial fever dream, the Sero can be switched between horizontal or vertical orientations, meaning you'll finally able to watch your favourite snapchat and tiktok videos on the biggest screen possible. While the merits of a vertical screen will be lost on some people, Samsung is evidently hoping it'll appeal to those young ragamuffins who whittle away the hours gawping at their best mate's social media antics and miscellaneous cat videos (hey, I'm with you). Unfortunately the twisty television is only available in South Korea for now, so keep those fingers crossed for a global release.