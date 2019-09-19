Roku Premiere does 4K streaming for just £39

As if having easy access to Jolly Ranchers, proper Mountain Dew and branches of In-N-Out Burger wasn’t enough, Americans have had Roku’s Premiere streaming dongle for a while already – but now it’s finally making the trip across the pond. As the middle child in the line-up the Premiere hits a sweet spot of specs and expense: £39 gets you a harmonica-sized box that’s capable of streaming 4K HDR, as long as you subscribe to the necessary streaming sites, obviously. Roku’s OS is one of the most welcoming, though, so even if Ultra HD is limited to just a few, the full channel selection includes everything from Netflix and Now TV to Amazon Prime and UKTV Play. Like it’s (slightly) smaller sibling, the Premiere will be available in October.