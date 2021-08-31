Philips ups its game with the range-topping OLED+936

True to form, Philips has used its late Summer launch to showcase a duo of new OLED+ TVs with the 48, 55 and 65-inch OLED+ 936 (replacing the 935) sitting under the brand new range-topper - the 65-inch OLED+ 986.

Both feature the familiar Ambilight tech on all sides plus various high-end materials including steel, Kvadrat cloth on top and Muirhead leather. The speaker grilles now have a new micro-mesh material. The new TVs have the latest panels offering a 20 percent increase in peak brightness and boast the 5th generation of Philips' P5 image processor. As we've come to expect from high-end Philips TVs, they boast the best of Bowers & Wilkins audio, with a tweeter placed on top of the integrated soundbar (called 'Tweeter-on-Top' tech) to increase clarity.

The 986 even includes three 100mm mid/bass Bowers & Wilkins' bespoke Continuum speaker cones usually found inside Bowers & Wilkins' flagship speakers (including the flagship 800 Diamond setup used at Abbey Road Studios).