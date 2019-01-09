LG OLED TV R hands-on review

It must be tough choosing exactly which TVs to take to CES. I mean, you can only fit so many screens on a tech brand stand, right? Not if you’re LG, who decided to hell with it and just packed everything.

The list is mesmerising; World’s largest 8K OLED, 88in Crystal Sound OLED, 65in Crystal Motion OLED, 75in 8K LCD, transparent commercial display OLEDs and The Rose, comprising four interwoven and synchronised curved OLEDs sprouting like flower petals. Show offs.

There’s also the OLED TV R. A 65in rollable 4K OLED that retracts into a Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker cabinet like a blind when not in use. This isn’t a wind up… well it is, but what I mean is the TV is real and due to go on sale in the second half of the year.

Away from the riff raff LG granted Stuff special access to a hidden display lair tucked away in the far reaches of the Las Vegas Convention Center to take a much closer look. High rollers only.