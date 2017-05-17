Amazon’s £50 Fire tablet brings Alexa along for the ride

Fifty quid for a 7in tablet is a bargain, however you cut it, but the 2017 edition of the Fire tab only sweetens the deal. It's thinner and lighter than last year's pocket-money slate, but gains dual-band Wi-Fi so you can stream without stuttering, an extra hour of battery life, and a microSD card slot for bringing your entire back catalogue of Amazon Originals for watching on the move. Better than all that, though? Now Alexa comes built in. Amazon's AI assistant throws cards up onscreen as well as talking to you, showing football scores, weather forecasts and playback controls for those all-important flash briefings. It goes on sale in June, for the same Brexit-beating £50 price - or you can step up to an 8in version with higher-res 1280x800 display, 16GB of storage and a battery good for 12 hours of mixed use for only £30 more.