The 13.9mm ZenBook 13 and 14 are wickedly thin laptops with plenty of ports

Asus has announced a brand new ZenBook lineup that includes the world's thinnest 13.3in and 14in laptops, which isn't a bad claim to fame. Measuring in at 13.9mm thin, the ZenBook 13 and 14 are the very definition of ultra-portable. Yet, despite their slimline disposition, both models offer plenty of utility thanks to full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports, two high-speed Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and a mobileSD card reader. According to Asus, no other model in the size bracket offers all of those I/O ports in such a thin design, so that's a pretty big win. Still, you don't just buy a laptop for the ports, so it's a good job the pair also feature the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of high-speed RAM, WiFi 6 support, up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage, NanoEdge displays with uber-slim bezels, and a battery that can last for a whopping 22 hours. How's that for stamina?