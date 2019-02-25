Sony slaps a 4K HDR OLED screen in a flagship phone for the first time

Like Peter Crouch, Sony’s new flagship phone is long in the body and its talents could go criminally overlooked. The ultra-wide, 6.5in 4K HDR OLED 21:9 aspect ratio display requires physically deep pockets, but delivers a cinematic experience by playing Hollywood content in the format it was natively created. It also enhances gaming, allowing you to watch walkthroughs while playing, and multitask effectively with side-by-side apps. A triple lens 12MP camera with tech trickled drown from its acclaimed α (“Alpha”) range is joined by Dolby Atmos speakers, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back, and a 3,300 mAh battery – although you can kiss goodbye to wireless charging and it can’t do the ‘robot’. The Xperia 1, sporting Sony’s simplified smartphone naming strategy, ships with Android 9 in late spring for £849 and comes in black, purple, grey and white.