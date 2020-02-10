Samsung (almost) won the Oscars with surprise Galaxy Z Flip reveal

Parasite winning the Best Picture gong wasn't the only pleasant surprise at this year's Academy Awards. Samsung also the grabbed headlines by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip during an ad break in the ceremony. Although it seemed likely the folding handset would be debuted at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event later this week, the company pulled back the curtain ahead of time and gave us a first proper look at the device. Although we still don't know much in the way of tech specs, the 30 second advert (which has been doing the rounds on Twitter) highlights that flippable folding screen, a sleek iridescent clamshell design, and a dual-camera setup. It also spends a fair bit of time showcasing the selfie camera and the phone's video calling capabilities. Curiously, a bit of small print warns owners they may notice screen creasing after some usage, but explains it away as a "natural characteristic of the screen." It'll be interesting to see how many people actually accept that excuse when the Z Flip finally lands.