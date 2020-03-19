Nokia's 8.3 5G is the pure Android smartphone fit to roam any region

Rocking a 6.81in HDR display and a punch hole front facing camera, the 8.3 5G is Nokia most premium new model, carved from a block of aluminium and topped with scratch-proof Gorilla Glass. The fingerprint scanner is now integrated into the power button on the side of the phone for speedy unlocking. Nokia’s Zeiss partnership continues with a quad-camera system comprising of a 64MP main camera, plus ultra-wide and macro cameras, and then a depth sensor for extra measure. New features include action camera mode, and cinematic mode which will shoot at 21:9 and supposed professional colour grading with the possibility to add blue flares - see, very professional. At the centre lies a powerful Snapdragon 765 G chip and it’ll munch on any variety of 5G spanning all regions as opposed to many other 5G smartphone models which only work in certain territories. Available this summer for €599, it comes with Android 10 and promises 2 years of Google updates. Kiva! (which means groovy in Finnish).