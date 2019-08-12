Mophie's new 3-in-1 wireless charging pad will fill the AirPower shaped hole in your life

With Apple struggling to conquer the world of wireless charging (AirPower, we hardly knew ye), tech outfit Mophie has stepped up to the plate. The company has launched a new Apple-exclusive 3-in-1 wireless charger ($139) that, as the name not so subtly suggests, can simultaneously charge three devices at once. The 7.5W fast-charging matt uses the latest Qi technology to deliver a safe and efficient charge, and is compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod devices. So, if you're an Apple aficianado who's yet to experience the sheer majesty of wireless charging, we reckon Mophie's robust pad might be exactly what the doctor ordered.