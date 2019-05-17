Huawei just announced its first ever commercial 5G smartphone

When it comes to smartphones, 5G is undisputedly the Next Big Thing, so it makes perfect sense that Huawei has just unveiled its first commercial 5G handset. Powered by Kirin 980 and the world's first 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) promises to give users a "premium" 5G experience comprising high-speed connectivity, flagship performance, a large display, and reliably battery life. With that lofty goal in mind, the 7.2in smartphone leverages a whole range of tech to support standalone and non-standalone 5G networking modes, allowing users to experience uber-fast connectivity irrespective of their network operators' infrastructure maturity. Of course, top performance doesn't come cheap, and the Mate 20 X (5G) will retail for £999 when it arrives in the UK this June.