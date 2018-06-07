BlackBerry’s Key2 gets a dual camera and sticks with the trusty physical keyboard
Given how much we’ve had to use the words “bezel” and “notch” while writing about smartphones in 2018, there’s something strangely refreshing about the arrival of the BlackBerry Key2 (£579). As you’d expect, it’s rocking a physical QWERTY keyboard, complete with a built-in fingerprint scanner and a new Speed Key, which you can customise for quick access to various apps and functions. That’s paired with a 4.5in touch display. For business, then, it ticks all the boxes, but the Key2 is also the first BlackBerry blower to feature a dual rear camera setup. These 12MP snappers offer better white balance, faster autofocus and improved stabilisation, and the new Optical Superzoom and Portrait modes make it a more than capable option for on-the-go shutterbugs. Everything is running on Android 8.1 Oreo, and you can think of the retained headphone jack as the cherry on top. It starts shipping this month.