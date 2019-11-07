The LG PuriCare Mini is a portable air purifier that'll wage war on tiny pollutants

LG's latest gadget is a breath of fresh air in a very literal sense. It's called the LG PuriCare Mini, and according to the tech company it's the world's first filter-type portable air purifier. Designed for use on-the-move and capable of removing air pollutants as small as 0.3 micrometers, the cord-free filter can be used at home, at the office, in the car, and whatever other relatively confined spaces you can think of. The bottle-sized gizmo works by using a PM1.0 Sensor to quickly detect the quality of the air around it before the Dual Inverter Motor sucks it in at 5,000rpm. After that, the device's Total Allergen Removal filter removes any particulates so the Twin Tornado Dual Fan can do its thing and pump out lovely clean air. According to LG, the PuriCare is so efficient it can clean 50 percent of the air inside a car in just 10 minutes, which is a claim to fame these days apparently.