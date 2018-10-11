The Razer Phone 2 is the most powerful gaming smartphone yet
Razer is upping the ante with their second smartphone entry, which is delivering big upgrades from the previous model to make gaming on the go a colourful, smooth experience that will make any commuting gamer weak at the knees. The Razer Phone 2 (£779.99) packs a punch with the more powerful Snapdragon 845 2.8GHz processor, and a 4000 mAh battery with wireless Qualcomm QuickCharge+ support, the phone has plenty of juice to keep it up and running during any lenghty gaming sessions. With a built in vapour chamber cooling system, HDR support, a 5.7” 120Hz screen which promises to be 50% brighter, and a faster refresh rate, the phone looks set to deliver some silky smooth gameplay on its 1440x2560 IGZO display. The phone is also water and weather resistant and includes a dual camera with a 120 FPS video frame rate. Game on.