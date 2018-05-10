The Lumix FT7 is the premium tough camera anticipating an invite on your summer holiday

Panasonic return with a deep-sea diver of a snapper in the FT7, which is capable of plunging up to 31 meters. It’s also shockproof, freezeproof (up to -10), dustproof and pressure resistant. Capture the chaos of your kayak capsizing in sweet 4K too. A useful new feature is the electronic viewfinder, because on-screen composition pondering is totally impractical when being helplessly buffeted about by water, ahem, I mean riding gnarly waves with great whites. Wi-Fi connectivity make it a doddle to share your splashes and dashes to remind your friends what a reckless so and so you are. At the premium end of the tough cam line-up it’ll set you back £399 and will available in July.