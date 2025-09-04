Stuff

I adore TAG Heuer’s new take on a moonphase watch

TAG Heuer’s new Carrera Astronomer reinvents the moonphase with scientific precision and bold design

TAG Heuer has just unveiled something I didn’t expect to see from a brand more often tied to stopwatches, racing legends, and speed: a bold, thoroughly modern moonphase watch. The new Carrera Astronomer may take its name from the stars, but it’s still every inch a TAG Heuer.

Moonphase watches often lean into romanticism, with delicate crescent cutouts and painted moons drifting across dials. TAG Heuer’s approach couldn’t be more different.

At 6 o’clock sits a rotating disc that shows seven illustrated lunar stages, tracked with pinpoint accuracy by a pair of slender arrows. Powered by the Calibre 7 movement with its 50-hour reserve, the display advances daily at 1:00 AM in rhythm with the real-world lunar cycle.

It’s practical, crystal clear, and far more scientific than the dreamy complications most brands still favour. And I love it for that.

TAG Heuer has every right to explore this territory. Back in 1962, astronaut John Glenn wore a Heuer stopwatch on the Friendship 7 mission, marking the first Swiss timepiece in space. The Carrera Astronomer feels like a natural continuation of that story, trading racetracks for orbits while staying rooted in the brand’s adventurous DNA.

There are three models to choose from. The stainless steel version with a silver dial and black moonphase disc is the purist’s choice, complete with a retro-inspired beads-of-rice bracelet.

The first limited edition (500 pieces) adds turquoise luminous accents and a grey leather strap, giving it a more futuristic edge.

The second limited edition pairs steel with rose gold for a warmer, more refined look, again limited to 500 pieces. All come in a 39mm case, sized just right for everyday wear without shouting for attention.

Flip the watch over and you’ll find a caseback etched with an astronomical observatory motif and a Victory Wreath – a small but meaningful nod to the balance between science and achievement.

The Carrera Astronomer is available now with prices starting at US$4600 / £3900, check it out on TAG Heuer’s website.

