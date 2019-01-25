ENERQi is a fast wireless charger that becomes invisible due to being stuck under a desk

Wireless chargers mean you no longer have to plug your phone into a charger with a cable. But even sleeker ones remain a blight on the sleek workplace of the minimalist. Enter ENERQi ($69), an ‘invisible’ fast wireless charger that disappears into your environment. How does it achieve this? Magic? Mirrors? Nope: it sticks to (or gets screwed into) the underside of a table. The good news is it’ll charge through most surfaces that aren’t metal, up to a thickness of 40mm (15mm for the cheaper $49 ENERQi nano). The bad news? You must recall where the thing is located, and place your phone on that sweet spot to charge it. Still, any inconvenience is outweighed by those pure, clean, clear surfaces, if you’re a budding Jony Ive.