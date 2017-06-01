This clever pen colour scans objects for hues of inspiration

There was a time when doodling meant relying on your trusty set of red, black and blue biros to hash out your latest masterpiece (at the back of your planner, natch). Nowadays, that three-tone selection just isn’t good enough - especially when you’ve spotted a stunning hue hiding in plain sight. Whip out the Scribble pen (US$99), place its scanner against an object (think leaf, apple, mug, rug) and it’ll discern the exact hue before mixing ink from its refillable tank to match the scanned colour. You can transfer colours to the likes of Photoshop, too - and it can do the double as a digital stylus.