The Bodega Flip-Fold is a minimalist wallet a rather unique party trick

Fed up of your boring old bill-fold wallet? We're not surprised. They're oversized, overstuffed, and quite frankly, over the hill. Fortunately, the Bodega Flip-Fold has arrived to save the day. A minimalist wallet like no-other, the Flip-Fold combines a unique diagonal cross-fold design with a slimline finish to make card access quick, easy, and dare we say it, fun. The result is a moulded leather wallet that fits perfectly in the smallest of pockets while still holding all the essentials. At the time of writing, the Flip-Fold is seeking funding over on Kickstarter, so be sure to check it out if you like what you see.