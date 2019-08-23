Woojeer Edge is a wearable that wants you to feel the music – via haptic feedback
Even the best headphones can’t compete with the WHUMP you feel in your bones at any gig where the band’s properly pumping up the volume. Woojer Edge (from $119) aims to bring that same physicality and immersion to personal audio experiences. Strap Edge is the lightweight option – a 240g oscillating frame (‘osci’) you strap to an appropriate part of your body. Connect your device via Bluetooth or a cable, and you’ll feel the bass while walking to work – or when keeping time working out. If you want to go the extra mile, there’s Edge Vest, a 2kg contraption with six embedded oscis. This is designed for full-on gaming immersion, whether sat in front of your PC or doddering about in VR. Just don’t turn it up too much, or a big in-game explosion might catapult you out of the window.