Antstream is Netflix for retro-games, but with solo challenges and leaderboards

If you think gaming was better when it was colourful, fun, and filled with exploding barrels, check out Antstream (from £28). Set to blast chunky pixels across your screens later this year, the service will launch its beta with over 400 classic games – and many more are on the way. Eschewing the fiddliness associated with traditional retro-gaming – emulators; micro-consoles; swearing at a C2N or dusty cart when an original fails to load – Antstream uses the Netflix model, streaming titles to your PC, Mac, Xbox One or Android device. (iOS support is also on the way.) Beyond merely playing old favourites and new discoveries, you’ll get challenges and leaderboards, and multiple versions of some titles – handy if you used to breathe ZX Spectrum, but wouldn’t cross the street to chuck a bottle of water at a C64 if it happened to be on fire.