The FujiFilm X-T100 will put your smartphone snaps to shame

We don’t need convincing Fuji cameras are anything less than superb, especially its latest movie star, the Fujifilm X-H1. But what do you do when you’re lusting after that leica-esque iconic retro design and stellar image quality, but don’t fancy selling your sneaker collection along with your Xbox to afford one? Whilst the X-100 might not be the professional’s choice, it’s not to be sniffed at with a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, newly developed and presumably rapid autofocus system, all for a relatively modest £619 and available in late June. To satisfy you smartphone snapping hounds, it’ll be quicker than ever to transfer files via Bluetooth. It’s also as light as 448g of feathers.