Nextbase dash cam shoots 4K and calls for help if you crash

When you buy a dash cam the ideal scenario involves never having to call on it. If you do, chances are something went pear-shaped when you were out on the road. But with Nextbase’s 3in 622GW (£249) peeking out your windscreen, part of you will be desperate to give it something to do. That’s because it’s capable of shooting stabilised 4K at 30fps, or you can drop it down to 1080p and capture 120fps slow-mo – perfect for going all VAR on any incidents you manage to catch. Its Emergency SOS mode also detects if you crash and uses what3words to send your location to the emergency services. It’s almost enough to make you want to have a (gentle) prang.